Watch Bad Bunny team up with Al Pacino on new song ‘Monaco’

Bad Bunny has teamed up with Al Pacino in the video for his new song ‘Monaco’.

The clip, which you can view below, sees the Puerto Rican star dine with the Hollywood legend, hang out on a luxury yacht and speed around in a race car.

At the end of the video, Pacino and Bad Bunny are shown chatting, singing and drinking wine.

The track features on his new album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ and is built around a sample of Charles Aznavour’s ‘Hier encore’.

The album, which translates to ‘Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow’, came out on Friday (October 13), and is the follow-up to last year’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’.

The artist’s last release was a feature on Drake‘s song ‘Gently’ from new album ‘For All The Dogs‘. Drake first teased the collaboration onstage during his ‘It’s All A Blur‘ tour. The duo’s last collaboration was 2018’s ‘Mia’.

Bad Bunny’s latest solo single, ‘Un Preview’, came out at the end of September.

Elsewhere, it was recently announced that he will appear as both host and musical guest on next week’s Saturday Night Live.

It will mark the rapper/singer’s first time presenting and second time performing on the iconic SNL stage, having first played the show in 2021.

In a four-star review of his previous album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, NME said it was “the sound of an artist in his imperial phase”. It added: “He could have invited Miley Cyrus, but instead the Puerto Rican superstar showcases talent from his own country. The result is vibrant and surprising.”