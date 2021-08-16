Watch Bawal Clan and Owfuck’s gritty music video for ‘Pating Sa Kadiliman’

Filipino rap crews Bawal Clan and Owfuck have released a grim new music video for their 2020 track ‘Pating Sa Kadiliman’.

The music video, shared yesterday (August 15) and directed by Ken Yamaguchi, features all of the track’s performers taking turns to rap their verses in a dark street. The rappers are also kidnapped, tied up and thrown into a river to drown.

Watch the dark music video for ‘Pating Sa Kadiliman’ below.

The ‘Pating Sa Kadiliman’ video comes five months after the release of the two groups’ bloody ‘LaPain’ music video in March.

Both tracks come off Bawal Clan and Owfuck’s 2020 collaborative album ‘Ligtas’. The seven-track project landed the ninth spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2020 list.

“Bawal Clan and Owfuck deliver aspirational rap grounded in dim reality: music that’s jaded and feverishly impatient at the same time,” wrote NME’s MC Galang of ‘Ligtas’.

Following the release of ‘Ligtas’ Owfuck released a single entitled ‘Problema’ in July 2020. Bawal Clan released several singles and an EP entitled ‘FUCK 12’ last year after ‘Ligtas’. Both rap collectives have yet to release new material this year.

Meanwhile, Bawal Clan’s OJ River and Lex Luthoor and Owfuck’s A$tro have all released new solo material over the course of the year.