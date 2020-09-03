Watch Ben&Ben cover K-pop songs by BTS, GOT7 and more

Ben&Ben have released a second episode of their video series BBTV collecting covers of K-pop songs by BTS, GOT7, EXO and more.

The Filipino band released a popular first episode of K-pop covers in August, which at over 800,000 views currently has the most number of views of any BBTV episode thus far. So it’s not surprising that the group would go for round two.

For the second episode, they arranged and performed snippets of ‘Home’ by Seventeen, ‘Not By The Moon’ by GOT7, ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ by EXO, ‘Reveal’ by The Boyz and ‘Eight’ by IU featuring Suga of BTS. They concluded with BTS’ recent blockbuster English-language single ‘Dynamite’, which they named as one of their favourite tracks at the moment.

Watch the indie-folk outfit put their own loungey spin on those songs below:

Ben&Ben launched BBTV at the end of July as a thank you to fans after hitting the million-subscriber mark on their YouTube channel. Besides the K-pop covers, they’ve also undertaken an OPM covers challenge and dipped their toes into folk dance for the series.

Ben&Ben released their latest song ‘Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin’ in July, and last week announced they would be donating proceeds earned from the track to retrenched employees of the network ABS-CBN through its non-profit organisation Lingkod Kapamilya.

“The band’s goal in releasing the song has always been to be of service to retrenched employees of ABS-CBN,” they wrote on Instagram.

ABS-CBN – a broadcaster critical of the Duterte administration – had lost its free-to-air licence in May, which dealt a blow to their advertising revenue. As a result, the network has cut its operations, laying off hundreds of employees and as the South China Morning Post reports, closing regional stations that served remote communities.

Ben&Ben also won a number of titles at the 33rd Awit Awards, which took place this past weekend, including Favourite Song Of The Year and Best Performance By A Group Recording Artist.