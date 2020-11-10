Watch Ben&Ben perform anthemic new single ‘Di Ka Sayang’ in its music video

Filipino band Ben&Ben have premiered the joyous music video for their new single ‘Di Ka Sayang’.

Directed by Jorel Lising, the music video shows the whole band performing in various settings, moving from a dim space and to a brightly lit home.

‘Di Ka Sayang’ stands out from the rest of the Ben&Ben discography for its more robust rock sound, with more guitar and prominent percussion, which fans will be able to see the band deliver live in the music video.

Watch it below.

‘Di Ka Sayang’ was released last Thursday, November 5, topping Spotify Philippines’ Top 50 two days after.

In a series of tweets, Ben&Ben thanked their followers for getting the song to the top of the Spotify Top 50, and reminded their followers to embrace their true selves.

“We hope this song has somehow helped you in your path to self-healing. No matter what you are going through right now, we’re here for you, through the music,” they wrote.

and understand that we all have our own struggles, especially at these times. but sometimes, hearing the words "di ka sayang" and "tanggap kita" is all we need to begin our journey of healing, and embracing our true self, especially if we've come from a place of feeling hopeless — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) November 7, 2020

and worthless. and so we fought really really hard to get the message out there. we hope this song has somehow helped you in your path to self-healing. no matter what you are going through right now, we're here for you, through the music. kain na kayo dinner na — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) November 7, 2020

In a statement, Ben&Ben vocalist and guitarist Paolo Benjamin shared that the song was inspired by a conversation he had with his twin brother and fellow band member Miguel Benjamin in 2019.

“Migs and I were having a conversation on our career choices and how hard it was to fight for who we really are and what we want to do in life, amidst societal and family expectations,” he said.

“A year later, we decided to release it, at a time where we feel it is most timely, with everything tough going on, and with many of our dreams being crushed by the pandemic and other circumstances.”

Ben&Ben were recently nominated for the Best Southeast Asian Act category at this year’s MTV EMAs. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the award went to Vietnamese singer Jack.