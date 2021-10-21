Watch Ben&Ben perform ‘Lunod’ with Zild and Juan Karlos in an empty swimming pool

Ben&Ben have released a “live acoustic jam” video, in which they perform the song ‘Lunod’ with featured artists Zild Benitez and Juan Karlos Labajo.

The group strip down the song, from Ben&Ben’s latest album, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’, from its original lofty rock arrangement.

Benitez and Karlos, who were featured in the original track, also contribute to the acoustic jam. The video was filmed in an empty swimming pool and directed by Keifer. Watch it below.

‘Lunod’ is among several tracks from Ben&Ben’s new album that feature guest artists. Other features include P-pop group SB19 (‘Kapangyarihan’), R&B singer KZ Tandingan, singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre, indie folk band Munimuni (‘Sugat’) and Paroknya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda (‘Swimming Pool’).

When it came to managing their sizeable list of collaborators, co-lead vocalist Paolo Guico told NME that “the skeletons [for the songs] were already there before we even considered collaborators.”

“We also believe that each artist [has] a different story to tell,” he added, “and if their story would add to the story of the song, then we’re going to push through with it.”

In December, Ben&Ben will perform a virtual arena show to celebrate the album. The three-hour event at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila will feature many collaborators from ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’.