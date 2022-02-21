Watch Ben&Ben perform ‘Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin?’ by a campfire

Filipino indie-folk outfit Ben&Ben have shared a new live acoustic performance of their 2020 single, ‘Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin?’.

Released on Saturday (February 19), the cozy performance sees the band perform the track by a campfire in Rizal, as filmed by their violinist, Keifer. The acoustic rendition trades in the song’s soaring full-band melodies for a stripped-down rework.

Watch Ben&Ben perform ‘Nakikinig Ka Ba Sa Akin?’ below.

Advertisement

The acoustic jam came a day after the band staged a special virtual concert for Valentine’s Day. The event, dubbed All Feelings Attached, was a collaboration with local telco Smart.

Earlier this month, Ben&Ben teamed up with Google to release new song ‘Mag-ingat’ as part of a campaign advocating responsible internet usage.

In January, Ben&Ben clinched the award for Best Band From Asia at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. The indie-folk pop act are also nominated for the Best Band In The World award at the BandLab NME Awards, happening on March 2 in London.

Ben&Ben released their sophomore album, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’, in August. The album landed in the sixth spot of NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list, with writer PJ Caña describing the record as “a mature accomplishment from the young stars”.