Watch Ben&Ben surprise a couple during their wedding with ‘Paninindigan Kita’ performance

Filipino folk-pop outfit Ben&Ben surprised a couple during their wedding reception with a performance of their song ‘Paninindigan Kita’.

The nine-piece band shared a clip of their surprise visit to newlyweds Rica Detiquez and Von Leroi Santelices on their Facebook account on Sunday (May 29). As the group emerged onstage, vocalist Miguel Guico dedicated the “special” performance for the “very special” night. “‘Pag mahal mo talaga ang isang tao, kaya mo siyang panindigan (When you really love a person, you will stand by them),” he said.

The snippet quickly went viral on Facebook, garnering over 1.2millions views in just two days.

Paninindigan Kita surprise wedding performance 💐 Posted by Ben&Ben on Saturday, May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the bride Detiquez also shared her delight over Ben&Ben’s performance, regarding them as the “most welcome wedding crashers”.

‘Paninindigan Kita’ – which released last month – was the first song that the group wrote since the pandemic started. Along with the new single, the band announced their upcoming North American tour in September.

Before leaving for their international tour, Ben&Ben will also stage a major Manila concert, happening at the CCP Open Grounds on September 3. Other details on the event, including ticket availability, are yet to be disclosed.

Last April, the folk-pop act also celebrated a wedding, sharing the music video of their song ‘Inevitable’ to mark Crash Landing On You co-stars Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin’s marriage.