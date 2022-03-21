Watch Ben&Ben, The Itchyworms and more perform at Leni Robredo’s election campaign rally

A slew of Filipino musicians have performed at Philippine vice president Leni Robredo’s election campaign rally.

Roberdo’s latest rally took place on Sunday (March 20), along Emerald Avenue, Pasig City and featured performances from the likes of Ben&Ben, The Itchyworms, Ebe Dancel, Autotelic, Rivermaya, Noel Cabangon and Jolina Slaydangal.

Watch the performances below.

Advertisement

The artists are now the latest musicians to express their support of Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid.

Ben&Ben closed out the rally with a four-track setlist consisting of ‘Pagtingin’, ‘Kapangyarihan’, ‘Araw-Araw’ and ‘Sabel’. Aside from the Pasig event, Ben&Ben will also perform at the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign rally in Nueva Ecija on March 22.

Ahead of Ben&Ben’s performance at the rally, the band took to social media to declare that they will not be paid for the showcase. Their post is seemingly in response to tabloid claims that Moira Dela Torre was paid PHP 5million for her performance in Zamboanga on Thursday, March 17.

On Friday (March 18), Manila Bulletin shared a news article on Facebook wondering if the singer-songwriter’s performance was “bought”. Moira Dela Torre commented on the post, urging the publication to use its platform to cover more important news rather than unsubstantiated gossip submitted by netizens.

Advertisement

Talk has it that singer Moira dela Torre was among celebrities that earned a huge sum recently. | via Manila Bulletin Entertainment Online Posted by MANILA BULLETIN on Friday, March 18, 2022

Jonathan Manalo, creative director of ABS-CBN Music, also commented on the post: “Fake news alert!”

Moonstar88 and Imago most recently headlined a prior rally March 12 at Echague, Isabela. Other past performers at previous Leni rallies include Moira Dela Torre, Ely Buendia and more.

Last year, Buendia was one of the first artists to voice out his support for the presidential candidate after he tweeted a “half serious joke” about a possible Eraserheads reunion “if Leni runs”. He visited Robredo in her office bearing a 25th anniversary vinyl edition copy of ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop!’ a few months after.