Watch Ben&Ben’s dramatic video for new extended version of ‘Lunod’ featuring Zild Benitez, Juan Karlos Labajo

Ben&Ben have released an extended version of their song ‘Lunod’, which features guest artists Zild Benitez and Juan Karlos Labajo, complete with a music video.

The track arrived on digital platforms via Sony Music Philippines on Friday (November 26). While maintaining its overall structure, the extended version sees the addition of an intricate and Andalusian-styled solo that kicks in midway through the propulsive track.

Watch Ben&Ben’s dramatic music video for the extended version of ‘Lunod’, which was directed and edited by filmmaker Jerrold Tarog and shot at the historic El Deposito water reservoir:

In October, Ben&Ben released a live acoustic performance of themselves performing ‘Lunod’ with the featured artists in an empty swimming pool.

‘Lunod’ is on the tracklist of Ben&Ben’s sophomore album ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’, which launched back in August and also featured collaborations with P-pop group SB19, R&B singer KZ Tandingan, singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre, and more.

Explaining the artistic process of the latest album, Ben&Ben lead vocalist Miguel Guico told NME that each chord progression and other ideas contained in the release was part of a larger narrative.

“We had a kind of mantra, for every show and every song: that we’re always building something,” Miguel told NME in August. “And for this record, it’s a house, one pebble at a time.”

Ben&Ben will be playing a virtual concert from Manila’s Araneta Coliseum next month. Benitez and Labajo are on the guestlist, as are other ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’ featured artists SB19, Dela Torre, Tandingan, and Munimuni. Watch a teaser for the concert here.