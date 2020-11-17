Watch BENEE perform ‘Happen To Me’ on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

New Zealand singer-songwriter BENEE has made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The rising star performed the track ‘Happen To Me’, taken from her debut album ‘Hey u x’. You can watch the performance below.

Guests that appeared on her recent album, which was released on Friday (November 13) via Island Records, include Grimes, Mallrat, Lily Allen and more.

The singer made her debut on US television back in June performing ‘Supalonely’ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, BENEE recently teamed up with the iconic Electronic Arts video game The Sims for her latest music video ‘KOOL’.

In the clip, which was released on the same day as her album, the singer toys around with the avatar version of herself, changing outfits, walking aimlessly around her house and more, in a fairly accurate recreation of typical scenes from the game.

“I wrote [the song] about some people I know who seem to be effortlessly cool,” she said. “They always seem to say the right thing.”

NME recently gave ‘Hey u x’ four stars, describing it as “the sound of a pop star who’s resolutely herself”.

“The album’s 13 tracks reflect Benee’s open approach to music, skipping from edgy, futuristic production to the easy-going melodies of ‘Same Effect’ showcases her versatility,” read the review.

“But underneath the consistently catchy choruses, there’s a sense of unease; the jazz-inspired vocal riffs of ‘Night Garden’ featuring Kenny Beats & Bakar paint a picture of paranoia, whilst ‘Happen To Me’ soundtracks sleepless, anxious nights.”