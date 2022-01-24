Watch Bernard Butler and Roxanne de Bastion discuss music, collaborating and grief

Bernard Butler and Roxanne de Bastion have discussed the making of the latter’s recent album ‘You & Me, We Are The Same’ in a new joint video interview – you can watch their chat first on NME below.

The former Suede musician produced de Bastion’s second studio album, which arrived back in September.

Butler and de Bastion have now sat down to discuss the making of ‘You & Me, We Are The Same’, with their pair recalling in the video how they embarked on their first recording session together while de Bastion’s father was unwell.

“That’s what I was dealing with at the time,” she recalled. “I think the openness, musically, came from me being in that situation, and really being grateful and clutching onto that opportunity of ‘we’re making a record now’. And I get to make a record with someone whose production work I really admire.

“So I didn’t have a choice but to go with it. I think it would’ve been a squandered opportunity had I had that mindset of, ‘No, this record needs to be blue and pink, and only blue and pink'”.

de Bastion and Butler also discussed the process of channelling grief into music and shared further insights into the making of ‘You & Me, We Are The Same’. You can watch their full conversation above.

de Bastion will head out on a UK tour next month in support of ‘You & Me, We Are The Same’ – you can see her upcoming tour dates below and find tickets here.

February

23 – The Horn, St Albans

24 – Portland Arms, Cambridge

25 – Crofters, Bristol

26 – The Listening Room, Thame Oxfordshire

27 – The Phoenix, Exeter

March

1 – The Cookie, Leicester

2 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

3 – Leaf, Liverpool

5 – Adelphi, Hull

6 – Bobiks, Newcastle

7 – The Hug & Pint, Glasgow

8 – Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

9 – Gullivers, Manchester

10 – The Tin Music & Arts, Coventry

12 – Tiny Rebel, Cardiff

13 – The Brook, Southampton

17 – The Courtyard Theatre, London