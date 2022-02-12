Watch Big Thief’s immersive new studio video for ‘Red Moon’

Big Thief have shared an immersive new studio video for their new track ‘Red Moon’ – check it out below.

The track appears on the band’s 20-song new album ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’, which was released yesterday (February 11) via 4AD.

The video, which sees Big Thief perform alongside Mat Davidson of the band Twain on fiddle, was shot by vocalist Adrianne Lenker’s brother Noah at Scott McMicken’s home studio in Tuscon, Arizona. It was one of four locations in which the band recorded the new album.

Advertisement

The live take captured in the video is also the version that makes the final edit on the album.

Check it out below.

Reviewing ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’, NME wrote: “There’s a certain looseness that suits Big Thief well across the whole record. Those in search of a tightly cohesive album knitted around a single concept have probably come to the wrong place entirely – but for a sprawling answer to the band’s two huge 2019 breakthrough records ‘Two Hands’ and ‘U.F.O.F’, then look no further.”

The band are set to take the record out on a UK tour beginning this month. The run of dates begins in Manchester on February 24, ending with four nights at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire, the first three of which have already sold out.

See the upcoming dates below.

Advertisement

FEBRUARY 2022

24 – Manchester, Academy

25 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

26 – Dublin, The National Stadium

27 – Bristol, O2 Academy

MARCH 2022

2 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

3 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

4 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

5 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Last week, Big Thief revealed that they have pledged to contribute one per cent of their touring income to tackling the climate crisis, partnering with Brian Eno‘s EarthPercent organisation.

The band announced they were joining the initiative on social media on February 3, adding that it would be inclusive of their US tour last year. “We are grateful to be part of this group which will grant [money] to organisations fighting the climate emergency in the most impactful ways,” they tweeted.

“The hope is that something like this could spread to our peers, especially those making money and maybe even become a standard for artists and those around the music industry (labels, DSPs, publishers, managers, booking agents, etc).”