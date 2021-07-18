Watch Billie Eilish and Finneas give beautiful performance of ‘Your Power’

Billie Eilish and Finneas have shared a new acoustic live performance of Eilish’s recent single, ‘Your Power’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track is set to feature on the pop star’s second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which will be released on July 30.

In the new video, the siblings sit side-by-side at the end of a corridor of curtains and perform the track from two stools. The clip was directed by Kyle Goldberg and finds the pair adding poignancy to Eilish’s song about powerful men abusing their power.

When ‘Your Power’ was released in April, NME said in a four-star review: “[It] might be simple but it’s yet another example of Eilish’s remarkable talents. In keeping things stripped back the song draws you into an intimate space, as its creator confronts you with her haunting voice and uncomfortable tales.

“Its minimal form leaves the space to make you think, its message lingering long after its time’s up – and it’s one we should all ponder very closely.”

Meanwhile, in a new interview, Eilish has spoken out about her decision to dress in baggy outfits. The star has previously said she made the choice to prevent people from having an opinion on her body, but has now conceded that it “didn’t really work”.

“It’s really hard to control the narrative in a position like mine, right?” she said. “You can’t really control it that much, but you can try.

It followed the musician discussing the reaction to her British Vogue cover earlier this year, in which she ditched the oversized clothes to pose in a range of lingerie. “I saw a picture of me on the cover of Vogue [from] a couple of years ago with big, huge oversize clothes [next to the new Vogue cover]. Then the caption was like, ‘That’s called growth’,” she said.

“I understand where they’re coming from, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘No, that’s not OK. I’m not this now, and I didn’t need to grow from that’.”