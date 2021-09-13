Watch Billie Eilish introduce Foo Fighters at MTV VMAs: “They are legends”

Billie Eilish welcomed Foo Fighters to the stage at last night’s (September 12) MTV Video Music Awards to receive their Global Icons award.

The pop star spoke at the event held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in New York City. She introduced them with a short spiel about the indelible mark they’ve left on rock music.

“They put their heart into every single song, and leave it all on the stage every time,” Eilish said in her speech. ​”They’ve carried the torch of rock’n’roll for 26 years.

Advertisement

“They have 12 GRAMMYs, seven Platinum albums, two VMAs, and this year they’ll be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. They are heroes, they are legends, and now they’re officially Global Icons.”

Watch Eilish’s full speech below.

Foos frontman Dave Grohl said after accepting the gong: “It’s quite an award to receive.” After a speech thanking those who have helped the band in their long career, he concluded: ​”We’ll see you in 26 years.”

We are thankful for these ICONS 🤘 Congrats @foofighters on taking home the Global Icon Award at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/kgQzRGKAFJ — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021

The band performed a medley of their songs ‘Learn To Fly’, ‘Shame Shame’ and ‘Everlong’ on the night. See it below.

Advertisement

In related news, Machine Gun Kelly performed his latest single ‘Papercuts’ at the ceremony with a backing band in tow that included frequent collaborator Travis Barker.

The rapper-turned-pop-punk star began the performance above a giant burial plot as a nod to the song’s refrain: “Keep my mouth shut and wave / I’m dancing on my grave.”

Other performances on the night came from Doja Cat, who was also a host of the awards, and Kacey Musgraves, among others.

See the full list of winners from the awards here.