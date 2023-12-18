Watch Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon transform into cat ladies for Christmas ‘SNL’ sketch 

Billie Eilish starred alongside Kate McKinnon in a Christmas Saturday Night Live sketch this weekend about a cat adoption campaign.

The pop star and SNL alum played cat ladies at the ‘Whiskers R We’ pet store for a pun-filled sketch on Saturday (December 16), which saw them show off cats available for adoption during their “Holiday Cat-tacular”.

The pair barely kept it together as Barbara DeDrew (McKinnon) and intern Paw-bree Hep-Purrn (Eilish) introduced cats with names like Cindy Claw-ford and Furr-ell Williams.

Musical guest Eilish also appeared in another pre-recorded skit on the episode, the second being an acoustic song about a group of women (McKinnon, Eilish, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Paula Pell) working on a tampon farm.

Check out both of the sketches below.

Elsewhere on Saturday’s episode, Eilish performed her Barbie soundtrack hit ‘What Was I Made For’ and a stripped-back rendition of Frank Sinatra‘s ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’.

The singer has previously appeared as a guest on SNL, performing a memorable rotating rendition of ‘Bad Guy’ in 2019, followed by a 2021 visit to play ‘Male Fantasy’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’ from her second album.

In other news from the ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer, Eilish recently announced her third album is nearly done.

This weekend’s episode of SNL also featured an ABBA spoof –starring McKinnon, Wiig, Rudolph and current cast member Bowen Yang – during which they posed as the Swedish pop legends in a skit about the band promoting a holiday album.

Longtime SNL performer McKinnon announced she was leaving the show last year after a decade, later sharing that she “felt like it was time”.

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi and Reneé Rapp have been announced for the first Saturday Night Live of 2024.