Watch Billie Eilish and MUNA join Paramore on stage in Los Angeles

Paramore were joined on stage by both MUNA and Billie Eilish during their recent gig in Los Angeles. Check out footage below, as well as the full setlist.

The moment took place last night (July 19), as the band played their latest show as part of the second leg of their North American tour.

Taking place at the Kia Forum, the gig was the first of two back-to-back performances lined up at the venue, with the latter set to kick off tonight (July 20).

As well as performing countless fan favourites throughout the show, including renditions of ‘Still Into You’ and ‘The Only Exception’, the main highlights of last night’s set came during the encore, when Hayley Williams and co. were joined onstage by the special guests.

Pop sensation Billie Eilish was the first to take to the stage in the surprise appearance, joining the band at the start of their encore. Here, she duetted with the frontwoman on their 2009 hit ‘All I Wanted’ – singing the first verse and providing harmonies.

From there, fans were once again surprised by the follow-up appearance of MUNA onstage, who brought the feel-good energy to ‘This Is Why’. The last song of the 22-track setlist, the band joined Paramore for the title track of their latest album and danced around the stage before the concert drew to a close.

Other highlights from the Los Angeles show included Williams inviting a fan on stage to sing ‘Misery Business’ – something which has become a tradition for Paramore –and the performance of the frontwoman’s solo track ‘Crystal Clear’. Check out footage of the show and the setlist below.

Billie Eilish joined @paramore on stage at The Forum for All I Wanted ✨

📸 Janine Farro/Instagram pic.twitter.com/CZuh7lDiAL — Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) July 20, 2023

🎥 | Another look at MUNA on stage with Paramore tonight! pic.twitter.com/XAhjz7xQX6 — muna news (@wheremunais) July 20, 2023

Muna performed This Is Why on stage with paramore at The Forum #paramoreLA1 pic.twitter.com/4BWvHu14UJ — jen (@YELYAHG00N) July 20, 2023

🎥 | MUNA on stage with Paramore tonight! pic.twitter.com/k1j6en2meV — muna news (@wheremunais) July 20, 2023

Team Paramore > Team Edward or Jacob pic.twitter.com/45EwhQ8plg — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) July 20, 2023

KIA Forum night one! Right now @Paramore is playing first out of two sold out shows in LA.

📸 lily_rou/Instagram pic.twitter.com/kKx3vlh8G9 — Paramore-Music.com (@paramoremusicom) July 20, 2023

Paramore’s setlist was:

1. ‘You First’

2. ‘The News’

3. ‘That’s What You Get’

4. ‘Playing God’

5. ‘Caught in the Middle’

6. ‘Rose-Colored Boy’

7. ‘Running Out of Time’

8. ‘Decode’

9. ‘Big Man, Little Dignity’

10. ‘Liar’

11. ‘Crystal Clear’ (Hayley Williams song)

12. ‘Hard Times’ (With bits of “Heart of Glass” by Blondie)

13. ‘Told You So’

14. ‘Figure 8’

15. ‘The Only Exception’

16. ‘Crave’

17. ‘Baby’ (HalfNoise cover)

18. ‘Misery Business’

19. ‘Ain’t It Fun’

20. ‘All I Wanted’ (with Billie Eilish)

21. ‘Still Into You’

22. ‘This Is Why’ (with MUNA)

Earlier this month, Paramore once again made headlines with their ongoing tour, after Williams performed a moving cover of Beyoncé’s ‘I Miss You’. The moment took place during their show in Houston – the same city where the ‘Single Ladies’ singer was born.

At the same show, they also captured the hearts of fans as they invited a nine-year-old fan to join them in a performance of ‘Misery Business’.

In other Paramore news, it was recently announced that the band will be supporting Taylor Swift during her newly-announced UK and European tour dates.

The news of their tour with the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer follows the collaboration between Williams and Swift on the song ‘Castles Crumbling’. The track is featured in her re-recorded album ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which arrived earlier this month.

Both the pop-punk band and MUNA supported Taylor Swift on her ‘Eras’ tour, but never played on the same dates. They did, however, appear on the same line-up at Bonnaroo festival.

Eilish also appeared on stage with Paramore at their Coachella set last year, where they both performed ‘Misery Business’. This was one of the first times that the band performed the hit song, after initially retiring it from their shows in 2018.