Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Happier Than Ever’ and ‘Male Fantasy’ on ‘SNL’

Billie Eilish was both the musical guest and host of this week’s Saturday Night Live and performed two tracks from ‘Happier Than Ever’ during her appearance – check them out below:

The pop star was joined by her brother Finneas for an acoustic rendition of ‘Male Fantasy’ that saw the pair sitting on a living room floor. The performance echoes the Eilish-directed music video for the track that came out earlier this week (December 6), where she takes to various rooms in her home as she tries to get over a break up.

Eilish and Finneas were then joined by a drummer for a plugged-in rendition of her second album’s title track, with Eilish singing over industrial drums and snarling guitar riffs.

Advertisement

You can see both performances below:

Elsewhere on Saturday Night Live, Eilish took part in a host of sketches. She directed a “hip hop nativity”, played a dancing nurse, and starred in a commercial for a chain hotel. Charli XCX will be the musical guest for next week’s episode, which airs December 18.

Recently, Eilish appeared on another iconic American TV show, when she performed a reworked ‘Happier Than Ever’ alongside The Count on Sesame Street.

And back in October, Eilish played the role of Sally in a Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert that took place at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium. Eilish performed ‘Sally’s Song’ and a duet with Danny Elfman’s character Jack Skellington, ‘Simply Meant To Be’.

Advertisement

Eilish has been confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival 2022 – making her the youngest ever solo act to top the bill at the festival.

She’ll top the bill on the Friday night and is currently the only headliner announced for the festival. Writing on Twitter, organiser Emily Eavis said: “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”