Watch Billie Eilish sing ‘Have Yourself A Little Christmas’ at hometown show

Billie Eilish covered ‘Have Yourself A Little Christmas’ at her recent show at L.A.’s Kia Forum – check out her performance of the festive classic below.

The singer is in the middle of a three night run at the 17,510-capacity venue in her home state to cap off 2022. The final show is taking place tonight.

Watch her performance of ‘Have Yourself A Little Christmas’ below:

Advertisement

Eilish has brought out various special guests during her first two shows at the Kia Forum. On the first night, she brought out Labrinth to perform his 2019 track ‘Mount Everest’ and the Euphoria cut ‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone’. The following night, Dave Grohl joined her for a duet of the Foo Fighters hit ‘My Hero’ and Phoebe Bridgers also showed up for a special performance of ‘Motion Sickness’.

It was also announced today (December 16) that a film of Eilish’s gigs at London’s O2 Arena from the summer will air in cinemas across the world for one night only on Thursday, January 27, 2023. It will include 30 minutes of previously unseen footage featuring six unseen songs.

“I’ve always wanted to make a music film that truly captures the energy of my live show,” Eilish said in a press release. “These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world. This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me. This is my thank you.”

Eilish will be headlining next year’s edition of Reading and Leeds alongside Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.