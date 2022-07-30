Watch Billie Eilish play intimate acoustic set at record store

Billie Eilish played an intimate acoustic set at a record store in the US – check out the moment below.

Eilish marked the one-year anniversary of the release of ‘Happier Than Ever’ with a surprise performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood.

Eilish was accompanied by her brother Finneas and performed four songs during the set: ‘Billie Bossa Nova’, ‘Getting Older’, ‘TV’ and ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Speaking to the audience between songs, Eilish said: “This is so cute…You guys are just the best, and it’s been the most amazing year. You guys have been so sweet and respectful about this album and I just love you.”

Eilish also took requests from the audience, but joked about now singing one of her songs. “I’m hearing ‘Everybody Dies,’ but it’s such a downer,” she told the audience.

Earlier this month, Eilish released a two-track collection called ‘Guitar Songs’ featuring ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’.

Eilish previously premiered ‘TV’ live during her Manchester gig last month where she performed the acoustic track on stage with her brother Finneas.

“Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible,” she told fans of the surprise release. “So here they are!! Performing ‘TV’ on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song.

Billie added: “I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.”

Speaking to Apple Music, Eilish said she wrote the “first verse and the chorus” of ‘TV’ a couple of months ago with Finneas. She also discussed the lyrics of the track, where she sings “The internet is going wild / while they’re overturning Roe v. Wade”. The pop star has spoken out against anti-abortion laws in the past.

“We wrote that line a few weeks before it was officially overturned,” she said. “It was a placeholder of doom. I mean, it was the day of Glastonbury that it happened, and I was sitting in the… We were at this house, and I was sitting with the dogs in the grass.

Eilish continued: “My mom came out, and she just stood there, and she went, ‘They overturned it.’ We all were just like… God, it was like a curtain of doom. I mean, there was almost no even reaction. I had this, I guess, now that I think about it, unrealistic hope that that wouldn’t happen.”