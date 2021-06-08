BINI share CGI-heavy teaser clips for debut music video ‘Born To Win’

Filipino pop group BINI have shared two new teasers for their upcoming debut music video, ‘Born To Win’.

The single was released onto streaming platforms last Friday (June 4) with the music video set to premiere this week on June 11. BINI had unveiled the teasers over the weekend, giving fans a glimpse of the visual’s sci-fi-meets-fantasy concept.

The first teaser shows a luminous cube-shaped vessel, carrying the group, descending onto a rock formation.

Meanwhile, the second teaser includes a montage of a CGI solar eclipse and close-up shots of the group’s members, including one of Jhoanna’s glowing red eyes. Watch it below:

‘Born To Win’ marks the girl group’s debut single, purportedly an inspirational anthem touching upon self-confidence and overcoming the obstacles thrown at us.

In November last year, the group released their pre-debut single entitled ‘Da Coconut Nut’. It was a cover of Ryan Cayabyab’s song, which was popularised by Filipino band Smokey Mountain in the early ’90s. For their rendition, BINI had put a bubblegum pop spin on the reggae-tinged song.

BINI consist of eight members: Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena. Prior to the release of their debut track ‘Born To Win’, BINI spent two years as trainees under the Star Hunt Academy before a six-month pre-debut stint.