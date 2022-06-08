Watch BINI perform ‘Golden Arrow’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Filipino P-pop group BINI recently performed a rendition of their single ‘Golden Arrow’ on the Wish Bus.

The performance was uploaded on Wish 107.5’s YouTube channel on June 7. The video sees the girl group performing on the Wish Bus, while surrounded by fans outside the vehicle.

Watch BINI perform ‘Golden Arrow’ on the Wish Bus below.

Advertisement

‘Golden Arrow’, the third single from their debut album ‘Born To Win’, was released in October last year alongside the album. ‘Born to Win’ contains 12 tracks, including the pre-released song ‘Kapit Lang’, and features five different versions – Filipino, Bahasa, Japanese, Thai and Spanish – of the single ‘Born To Win’.

The single will also be one of multiple Filipino songs being sent to the moon in 2023 as part of The Lunar Codex’s Polaris Collection time capsules. The capsules will also contain recorded music from artists in the US, Canada, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Georgia, and Bhutan.

BINI’s most recent release came in the form of the single ‘Pit A Pat’, which was released on April 14 following their collaborative single with SB19, ‘Kabataang Pinoy’ in March. ‘Kabaatang Pinoy’ was also the first collaboration between the two groups.

BINI are set to join BGYO, Alamat, MNL48, VXON at the Filipino music festival Tugatog this July 15. The festival, which will be announcing additional acts in the coming weeks, will be held at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila and can be watched via livestream.

They then join popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet, BGYO and Lady Pipay at the upcoming ‘Be You – The World Will Adjust’ concert just a week later at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena. The concert, which is also expected to announce more acts soon, will be held to raise awareness and celebrate people with special needs.