Watch BINI’s colourful music video for new single ‘Lagi’

P-pop girl group BINI have released their latest single called ‘Lagi’.

Released last Friday (June 27) on all major streaming platforms, the pop anthem relates the experience of being in love with someone. The eight-member group sing of how the apple of their eye is constantly running through their mind, wherever and whenever.

They croon in the chorus, “Lagi nang napapasabing / ‘Mahal kita’ mula umaga, mukhang malala na / Hanggang gabi, pauwi, at bago matulog nang mahimbig / Naiisip kita, lagi-lagi (I repeatedly say / ‘I love you’ from the morning, it’s getting serious / Until the evening, as I go home, and before I fall asleep / I think of you, always)”.

The pop outfit have also launched a colourful music video for the fresh drop. The video sees the group performing in rooms decorated with rainbows, balloons, donuts and more.

Watch BINI’s music video for ‘Lagi’ here:

‘Lagi’ is BINI’s third solo release of the year, following the single ‘Na Na Na’ earlier this month. Earlier this year, they worked with fellow P-pop act SB19 for their own rendition of The Itchyworms’ original track ‘Kabataang Pinoy’. The girl group also dropped their joint effort with BGYO entitled ‘Up!’.

Next month, BINI are set to perform at the ‘Be You – The World Will Adjust’, headlined by K-pop girl group Red Velvet. Happening on July 22 at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena, other artists slated to appear in the showcase include BGYO, Lady Pipay and more.