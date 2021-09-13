Watch BINI’s colourful, vacation-themed video for ‘Kapit Lang’

Filipino pop group BINI have released their newest single, ‘Kapit Lang’.

Released on Friday (September 10) on all major streaming platforms, the song offers motivation for people who are lost in the midst of a struggle. The song features bright synths, trap percussions and thick bass rumbles.

In the euphoric pop track, BINI sing “Anong gagawin ‘pag wala na ang tama? / Anong gagawin ‘pag wala ng pag-asa? / Kapit lang, kapit lang, kaibigan”, which translates to “What do we do when nothing is right? / What do we do when there’s no more hope? / Hold on, hold on, friend”.

Advertisement

The octet also launched a music video for the single, in which they sport colourful outfits as they perform the song’s choreography. They are also transported to different vacation areas, such as the beach and an amusement park, throughout the video.

Watch the vibrant video for ‘Kapit Lang’ below.

The fresh release comes before the P-pop girl group are expected to share the stage with sibling group BGYO in the virtual joint concert dubbed ‘One Dream’, happening on November 6 and 7.

‘Kapit Lang’ follows their track ‘Born To Win’, released in June. They also shared a six-track EP of the same name, comprising of different iterations of the song spanning from its original track to Latin and string quartet versions.

Advertisement

BINI – composed of members Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha and Sheena – made their debut with ‘Born To Win’. Prior to their launch, they released a cover of Filipino band Smokey Mountain’s ‘Da Coconut Nut’ in November 2020.