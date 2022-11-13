Watch Black Star bring ‘So Be It’ to ‘Saturday Night Live’

The recently reunited Black Star were the musical guests on last night’s (November 12) episode of Saturday Night Live – watch their performance below.

The duo of Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) and Talib Kweli, reunited earlier this year with a new Madlib-produced album called ‘No Fear Of Time’, their first since 1998’s ‘Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star’.

On SNL, they brought one of the album’s highlights, ‘So Be It’, to the show, which was hosted by Dave Chapelle.

Advertisement

Of the Black Star reunion, Kweli said this year: “This is very similar to how we did the first album. But the first album, there were no mobile studios. This entire album, we have not set foot in one recording studio. It’s all been done in hotel rooms and backstage at Dave Chappelle shows.”

Bey added: “What you will continue to get out of us is a sincere expression. It’s who we really are, what we’re really responding to, and what’s really important to us.”

Watch them bring ‘So Be It’ to SNL below.

At the start of last night’s episode, Chappelle used his opening monologue to address anti-Semitict remarks made by Kanye West in recent weeks.

“I denounce anti-Semitism in all its forms, and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community,” he said. “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

Advertisement

“I’ve probably been doing this 35 years now, and early in my career I learned that there are two words in the English language you should never say together in sequence, and they are: The Jews,’” he continued. “I’ve never heard someone do good after they said that.”

The 48th season of Saturday Night Live premiered last month, with Kendrick Lamar performing a trio of songs from latest album ‘Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers’. Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Steve Lacy have since performed on the show.

As announced last night, SZA will be the next musical guest on the show, appearing on December 3 after the show takes a fortnight’s break.