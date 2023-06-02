Watch BLACKPINK’s Jennie perform ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’

BLACKPINK member Jennie sang part of the classic ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ while performing as part of a Chanel showcase in Tokyo, Japan this week.

Jennie sang the song – first released by Lori Lieberman in 1972, and popularised through renditions by both Roberta Flack and the Fugees – during Chanel’s 2022-23 Métiers d’art collection show in Tokyo.

She performed the song as part of a mashup that also included a section of ‘Fly Me to the Moon’, penned by Bart Howard in 1954 and notably recorded by Frank Sinatra. The performance also included a jazzy version of her unreleased solo song ‘You & Me’. Watch below:

Jennie – who released debut solo single ‘Solo’ in 2018 – has been performing the unreleased ‘You & Me’ as part of BLACKPINK shows since late 2022. She also performed it during her solo section when the K-pop group headlined Coachella back in April of this year. Their history-making set made them the first Korean group to headline the festival. It followed their debut appearance in 2019, when they were first female K-pop act to ever perform at the festival.

BLACKPINK are currently in the midst of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, taking the tour to Australia this month. The group will then return to North America in August for a series of “encore” performances, following their 14-date, sold out tour of the states last year.

Jennie is set to mark her acting debut in the upcoming HBO series The Idol. The series – starring Lily-Rose Depp and co-creator Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weekend), and directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson – will premiere this Sunday (June 4).

The singer recently touched on making her debut with the series, saying part of her decision to join was her “long time” admiration for Levinson. “The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role,” she added. “It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

Jennie also opened up about what it was like working with Depp. “It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” she said. “She really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there. She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”