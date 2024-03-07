Watch Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff’s dad join them on stage at intimate NYC gig

Ricky Antonoff – the father of Bleachers‘ frontman Jack Antonoff – joined the band on stage last night at their intimate New York City gig.

Bleachers took over Bowery Ballroom last night (March 6) for an intimate gig in celebration of their new self-titled album which is set for release on Friday, March 8 (Pre-order the album here). The band began the show with the live debut of ‘I Am Right On Time’, the unreleased and first track from their upcoming LP.

They jumped into ‘Modern Girl’ followed by another live debut of the unreleased track ‘Jesus Is Dead’. For the third song of the night, the band were joined by Antonoff’s father on the acoustic guitar for a performance of ‘How Dare You Want More?’ from their 2021 LP ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night‘.

“This was last minute, it was a bitch to get here, its cold and raining but here we are,” the band’s frontman told the crowd during a break before thanking them for joining the band. Bleachers also performed ‘Me Before You‘ and ‘Tiny Moves‘ – the most recent singles to be released from ‘Bleachers’ – for the first time, also marking their live debuts. Check out the footage below.

Bleachers performing ‘How Dare You Want More’ with Jack’s dad, Ricky Antonoff, joining them last night at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom pic.twitter.com/UCaPFFdNut — Anagricel (@itsanagricel) March 7, 2024

Bleachers giving ‘Me Before You’ its live debut last night in NYC at Bowery Ballroom pic.twitter.com/Q24CIPpYWj — Anagricel (@itsanagricel) March 7, 2024

‘Bleachers’ marks the band’s first release under Dirty Hit, their new label home. They have previously shared the singles ‘Me Before You‘, ‘Modern Girl‘, ‘Alma Mater‘ and ‘Tiny Moves‘. The album also follows 2021’s ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’. Check out the fill setlist below.

Bleachers setlist at Bowery Ballroom on March 6 was

‘I Am Right on Time’ (live debut; new song)

‘Modern Girl’

‘Jesus Is Dead’ (new song)

‘How Dare You Want More’ (with Ricky Antonoff)

‘Wake Me’

‘Chinatown’

‘Everybody Lost Somebody’

‘Goodmorning’

‘Me Before You’ (live debut)

‘Rollercoaster’

‘Let’s Get Married’

‘Dream of Mickey Mantle’ (acoustic)

’45’

‘Foreign Girls’

‘Tiny Moves’ (live debut)

‘Stop Making This Hurt’

‘I Wanna Get Better’

‘Don’t Take the Money’

In a four-star review of their self-titled LP, NME shared: “‘Bleachers’ is the collective’s most quintessentially “them” release yet. It evolves into new territory, of course, but is equally deeply connected to past releases – a by-product of spending a decade honing their dynamic and sound.”

It continued: “The Lana Del Rey-featuring ‘Alma Mater’ is another prime example of the Bleachers genius, ‘Tiny Moves’’ glistening undercurrent sounds like a sprinkle of magic, and ‘Jesus Is Dead’’s whispered indie rock assessment of New York micro-scenes and life in a band is pure gold. In those moments – a large chunk of this album – any hint of fatigue is blasted away, Antonoff’s presence a welcome one once again.”

The band have recently announced their biggest headlining show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The show, titled ‘From The Studio To The Stage’, will see Jack Antonoff and co. play the iconic arena on Friday, October 4. It will mark the final show of their North American leg of tour, which is set to kick off on April 13 with a set at Coachella.

A pre-sale will be available for those who register. It will begin on Wednesday, March 13 at 10am local time. General ticket sales will commence on Friday, March 15 at 10am ET (3pm GMT). $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth across the country. Visit here to purchase tickets and check out a full list of tour dates below.

Bleachers 2024 tour dates are:

MARCH

19 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

20 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz – Sold Out

23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute – Sold Out

25 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom – Sold Out

27 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out (Early show)

27 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out

APRIL

13 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival – Sold Out

20 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

MAY

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair

20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater – Sold Out

22 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

23 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC – Sold Out

25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – Sold Out

26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee – Sold Out

28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out

29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out

31 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

JUNE

1 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn

2 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

4 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

7 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

8 – Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff – Sold Out

10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Sold Out

12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met – Sold Out

14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – Sold Out

15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Shadow Of The City Festival* – Sold Out *without Samia

JULY

13 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival

AUGUST

17 & 18 – Tokyo & Osaka, Japan – Summer Sonic Festival

24 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

25 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

OCTOBER

4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

In other news, Jack Antonoff recently hit back at the critics who have questioned Taylor Swift‘s songwriting ability.

It came after he was asked about Damon Albarn’s incorrect past claim that Swift doesn’t write her own songs. In response to the remark (coming from an LA Times interview), the producer said at the time: “If you were there…cool…go off. If not…maybe…shut the fuck up?”