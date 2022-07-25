Watch Bleachers perform The National’s ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’ with Clairo and Lucy Dacus

During Bleachers‘ set at Newport Folk Festival on Saturday (July 23), Jack Antonoff and band were joined onstage by Clairo and Lucy Dacus to perform a cover of The National‘s ‘High Violet’ standout ‘Bloodbuzz Ohio’.

The National had performed at the festival the following evening, while Clairo and Dacus were also on the line-up. The National guitarist Bryce Dessner commented on Antonoff’s Instagram shortly after the performance, writing: “Thank you for singing bloodbuzz! I wish we could have done it with you all.”

Watch fan-shot footage of the rendition below:

Clairo and Dacus weren’t the only onstage surprises at this year’s edition of Newport Folk. Joni Mitchell gave an exceedingly rare performance, joining Brandi Carlile onstage to perform Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’ and ‘A Case of You’.

In September, Bleachers will head to the UK for a pair of rescheduled, sold-out shows at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire. At the time of the shows’ postponement last month, Antonoff and co. were also forced to cancel a planned appearance at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

Bleachers’ latest album, ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’, arrived last year. In a four-star review, NME said Antonoff’s third album under the Bleachers name was his “strongest effort so far – the most cohesive, with the most poignant lyricism and musical moments”.