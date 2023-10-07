Watch Blink-182 give ‘Dance With Me’ its live debut in Italy

Blink-182 played their new song ‘Dance With Me’ for the first time in Bologna, Italy last night (October 6) – check it out below.

The track was released earlier this week as the fourth single to be taken from their upcoming LP ‘One More Time…‘ which is set to land on October 20. It follows ‘Edging‘, ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’.

The pop-punk trio are currently on tour in Europe and have now added the song to the setlist, which was met with loud singalongs despite the song coming out less than 48 hours beforehand.

After they played it, Mark Hoppus jokingly revealed that Tom DeLonge was so scared to play that song.”

Check out fan-filmed footage of the live debut of ‘Dance With Me’ below:

The band are set to play the first UK dates of their tour next week. They will be making stops in London. Birmingham and Manchester. Visit here for any remaining tickets and check out the dates below.

Blink-182 UK tour dates are:

OCTOBER

11– London,The 02

12 – London,The 02

14 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

15 – Manchester, AO Arena

16 – Manchester, AO Arena

Last month, Blink-182 had to postpone their shows in Glasgow, Dublin and Belfast after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an “urgent family matter” which turned out to be his wife Kourtney Kardashian having “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby. The rescheduled dates have not yet been announced.

In other Blink news, Barker recently revealed that he recently had an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, as well as a COVID infection and root canal treatment.

The drummer has been plagued by health issues in the last few weeks, joking to fans that it means he “can pretty much handle anything god throws at me”.

Trigeminal neuralgia is described by the NHS as being “severely” painful. It’s caused by the compression of the trigeminal nerve and leads to facial pain so bad that it feels like “having an electric shock in the jaw”.

Last month Barker revealed that he’d tested positive for COVID ahead of the band’s European tour dates.