Watch Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon play new Big Red Machine song ‘The Latter Days’

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has performed a new Big Red Machine song ‘The Latter Days’.

The frontman showcased the new track during his latest Visit With Vernon session, in Winconsin in which undecided voters sit down with the him for a conversation about the forthcoming election.

Earlier this month, Vernon paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with a new song, ‘Your Honor’, for the session.

This time he showcased Big Red Machine’s latest track, which was written by Vernon, bandmate Aaron Dessner and Hadestown writer Anaïs Mitchell. You can watch the performance below.

Last month Dessner said Taylor Swift was giving him advice on Big Red Machine’s new album.

“The Big Red Machine stuff is quite far along and actually, Taylor has been amazing. I’ve shared all of that stuff with her, and she has been really helpful,” he said.

He recently shared a list of tracks with “working titles” under the heading “Big Red Machine II (Sure Things).”

Big Red Machine started as a collaboration between Dessner and Vernon in 2008, but later grew into a multi-artist collective. A self-titled album was released in 2018.

Earlier this year, Dessner and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe shared the studio version of their collaborative single ‘No Time For Love Like Now’.

Having originally shared a demo of the song with Stipe performing it from his home in lockdown back in March before performing the track on a number of talk shows, the duo then shared the studio version and the video under Dessner’s Big Red Machine moniker.