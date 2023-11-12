Watch Boygenius channel The Beatles during ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance

Boygenius appeared on Saturday Night Live last night (November 11) and the band channelled The Beatles during their performance, which you can watch below.

The band, made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, were appearing on the show with Timothée Chalamet.

They took to the stage in matching suits and ties in a nod to The Beatles and performed ‘Not Strong Enough’ and ‘Satanist’. At the end of ‘Satanist’, Baker threw her guitar across the stage. The trio even had a Beatles-esque drum kit and adapted their ‘Boygenius’ logo to mirror The Beatles’ classic design.

You can watch the performances here:

On Friday (November 11), the band were nominated for six Grammys including Album and Record of the Year for ‘The Record’, which NME described as an “instant classic” in a five-star review. Bridgers was also nominated for a seventh Grammy for her work on ‘Ghost in the Machine’ with SZA.

They opened up about their nominations ahead of their SNL performance joking that they’re “gonna have to fight Dave Grohl” in the parking lot after they were nominated in the same category.

When asked how they felt about it, Bridgers said “pretty dope” but then joked “I think we’re gonna have to fight Dave Grohl in the parking lot.”

Baker agreed, saying “we should do that. We should challenge him to beef,” before Dacus added: “I’ve seen in-person how hard he hits the drums; I’m not gonna fight Dave Grohl. His arms are something else. Like, he’s got the muscle and he’s scrappy.”

When the interviewer asked Baker and Dacus how they felt about being nominated for the first time, Baker said: “this is a thing that is completely not able to be conceptualised. Like, this is a fake dream, almost. You’re like, ‘One day, I’m gonna hit the big time.’ And then we play The Wiltern, and it’s like, ‘Okay, cool, that seems pretty good and achievable.’ And then we got nominated for a Grammy, and I’m like, ‘That’s actually what people fake aspire to.'”

Dacus added she felt like she needed “a whole new bucket list” while Bridgers went on to say that “we haven’t fully processed [it].” She continued: “I haven’t even had a single private thought about how sick this is yet…But it’s been really cool. We all got to FaceTime special people in our lives.”

The band recently released their EP, ‘The Rest’, which NME described as “compelling”.