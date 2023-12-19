Watch Boygenius perform a cover of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’

Boygenius have performed a cover of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’ during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1.

The trio played the 1998 hit in a stripped-back arrangement, with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker on guitar and mandolin, respectively, and the group – rounded out by Lucy Dacus – singing stacked harmonies during its choruses. Bridgers and Dacus each take a verse, with Baker taking over during its final chorus.

Watch Boygenius’ cover of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’ below:

Boygenius’ appearance on BBC Radio 1 arrives at the end of a breakout year for the trio. In March, they released ‘The Record’, their debut full-length album and the follow-up to their acclaimed 2018 self-titled EP.

‘The Record’ received a glowing five-star review from NME, with Erica Campbell praising the trio’s exceptional chemistry. “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen,” she wrote. “Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.”

Most recently, ‘The Record’ was named NME’s album of 2023. Commemorating the album’s leading position on NME’s albums of 2023 list, Rhian Daly praised its core theme of friendship, writing: “Although the album covered the ground of relationships of many different forms, at its core it centred on the friendship between three of this generation’s most incisive songwriters – both lyrically and the performances captured on it.”

In an interview following their emergence at the top of NME’s list, Phoebe Bridgers spoke about the acclaim their debut album received. “It rocks,” she said. “So much has changed since the beginning of the year, and it’s been our whole lives, so it’s nice to be reminded that people loved it.”

Following the release of ‘The Record’, the trio spent the rest of the year on tour. During their show at the Hollywood Bowl on Halloween, Dave Grohl made a guest appearance behind the drum kit during a performance of ‘Satanist’. The trio later revealed that Grohl was initially scheduled to participate in the recording of ‘The Record’, but “slept through” the session and did not end up meeting.

In November, Boygenius were nominated in six categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards including Best Alternative Music Album, Record of the Year and Album of the Year, the latter of which will see the band compete with a host of other heavyweights including Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift.