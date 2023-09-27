Watch Boygenius debut another new track, ‘Afraid Of Heights’

Boygenius debuted another new song during their show in Boston last night (September 26) – check out the footage below.

The indie trio – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – were playing the second of two consecutive concerts at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in the Massachusetts capital.

At one point in the gig, Boygenius treated fans to the first airing of ‘Afraid Of Heights’ from their upcoming EP ‘The Rest’. Dacus sings lead vocals on the track, footage of which has since emerged online.

“When the black water ate you up/ Like a sugar cube in a teacup/ I got the point you were makin’/ When I held my breath ’til you came up,” the three bandmates sing in unison in the chorus.

Check out the performance here:

The previous evening, Boygenius premiered ‘Black Hole’ at the same Boston venue.

Due for release on October 13, ‘The Rest’ will also include two more as-yet-unheard songs. You can pre-order the EP here.

During the encore of night one in Boston, Boygenius were joined onstage by surprise guest Hozier for a collaborative performance of ‘Salt In The Wound’. The track appears on the trio’s 2018 self-titled debut EP.

Boygenius’ debut studio album ‘The Record’ arrived back in March. In a five-star review, NME described the project as “a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen”.

Last month saw the band play a huge outdoor headline show in London’s Gunnersbury Park.

More recently, Boygenius shared an animated official music video for their song ‘Cool About It’.