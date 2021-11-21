Watch Boygenius play first show in three years for San Francisco charity event

Boygenius played at a San Francisco charity event on Friday (November 19), marking the first time they’ve performed together since 2018.

The indie-rock supergroup – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus – took part in the one-off benefit gig at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, with all proceeds from the event going to the Bay Area nonprofit Bread & Roses.

According to their website, the organisation “produce[s] free, live music and entertainment for Bay Area children, teens, adults, and elders who don’t have the ability to easily experience the uplifting power of the arts in any other way”.

The trio performed a 12-song set that comprised of a handful of their individual solo tracks and the entirety of their self-titled Boygenius EP.

You can check out the setlist and see footage from Boygenius’ first performance in three years below:

BOYGENIUS REUNION ME AND MY DOG pic.twitter.com/fhPTM7CcZ2 — lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgerss) November 20, 2021

last boygenius vid i promise lol pic.twitter.com/7P6P6n737a — emma 😡 (@emmgrimaldi) November 20, 2021

Whatever boygenius wants pic.twitter.com/gmvudNB8wy — bell bottom bitch (@bugsforbrainss) November 20, 2021

Boygenius played:

‘Bite the Hand’

‘Me & My Dog’

‘Souvenir’

‘Graceland Too’ (Phoebe Bridgers song)

‘Stay Down’

‘Going Going Gone’ (Lucy Dacus song)

‘Blacktop’ (Julien Baker song)

‘Kyoto’ (Phoebe Bridgers song)

‘Please Stay’ (Lucy Dacus song)

‘Favor’ (Julien Baker song)

‘Salt in the Wound’

‘Ketchum, ID’

Baker linked back up with her Boygenius bandmates earlier this year, featuring Bridgers and Dacus on the track ‘Favor’ from her third album, ‘Little Oblivions’. That album was released back in February to a four-star review from NME, and also featured singles ‘Faith Healer’ and ‘Hardline’.

Dacus released her third album, ‘Home Video’, in June. Also earning four stars from NME, it featured the singles ‘Thumbs’, ‘Hot & Heavy’, ‘VBS’ and ‘Brando’. 2022 will see Dacus tour Europe and the UK, with a 20-date run set to kick off in March.

Bridgers has kept incredibly busy in the year-and-a-half following the release of her second album, ‘Punisher’, launching her own record label (Saddest Factory) and dropping the ‘Copycat Killer’ EP of reworks. ‘Punisher’ earned itself a five-star review, and was previewed by the singles ‘Garden Song’, ‘Kyoto’, ‘I See You’ and ‘I Know The End’.

The trio’s most recent outing as Boygenius was their 2018 self-titled EP. NME called it “a record that leaves you yearning for more” in a five-star review, adding that it “would be astonishing regardless of the length of time it took to make, but it becomes even more so when you learn these songs were created in a matter of days”.