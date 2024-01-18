Watch Bring Me The Horizon perform ‘Diamonds Aren’t Forever’ with Static Dress’ Olli Appleyard

Bring Me The Horizon performed ‘Diamonds Aren’t Forever’ with special guest Olli Appleyard of Static Dress at their Liverpool show last night (January 17) – check out footage below.

Oli Sykes and co. played the track from their 2008 album ‘Suicide Season’ during the show at the M&S Bank Arena when they introduced Appleyard to the stage, whose band is opening for BMTH on their UK tour alongside Cassyette and Bad Omens.

“Who wants to hear an oldie?” frontman Sykes asked the crowd before introducing the song. “Make some noise for Olli of Static Dress!”

Check out fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Olli Appleyard (Static Dress) joins Bring Me The Horizon for their performance of Diamonds Aren't Forever! 📽️ by @mgcenjoyer pic.twitter.com/X4Zp62eeLH — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) January 17, 2024

diamonds aren’t forever ft olli appleyard pic.twitter.com/ys0mvKreiU — neon jenesis evangelion (@mgcenjoyer) January 17, 2024

This isn’t the first time Sykes has brought supports guests out to perform with him on the tour.

Kicking off the UK tour in Cardiff earlier this month, they were joined on stage by Bad Omens frontman Noah Sebastian for a collaborative rendition of ‘Antivist’, which they have continued to perform together on other dates through the tour.

In a four-star review of the show in Cardiff, NME said the band were “still at their best”, adding that they made “a blistering comeback statement on the tour’s opening night”.

BMTH’s next new album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ is due for release in summer 2024.

Ahead of their 2024 tour, the band announced that they would be parting ways with keyboardist and percussionist Jordan Fish.

“We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future,” they wrote in a statement.

Fish also shared a statement of his own, sharing: “I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together.”

Fish recently shared a post hinting that he was working on new music following his departure.

Meanwhile, it looks like Bring Me The Horizon collaborations with Underoath and Billie Eilish could be on the way.