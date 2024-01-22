Watch Bring Me The Horizon reunite with Yungblud for ‘Obey’ at The O2 in London

Bring Me The Horizon brought out Yungblud for a rendition of ‘Obey’ at their first O2 show in London this weekend – see what went down below.

The band were playing two gigs at the venue on Saturday (January 20) and Sunday (21) as part of their 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour.

The band and Yungblud have performed ‘Obey’, from BMTH’s 2020 ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’ EP, live together a number of times, including at The O2 in 2021, and joined forces again at Saturday night’s show.

Discussing ‘Obey’ in a 2020 NME cover story, Oli Sykes said of Yungblud: “He’s the kind of artist that rock needs – the kind of rock star that changes a scene. I love him; he lights up a room.

“He’s the polar opposite to me. I wish I could have that confidence that he has. It’s infectious and that’s why a lot of kids look up to him. Not since Bowie have we had people who are just so unashamedly and genuinely themselves and don’t give fuck or play by the rules.”

Watch the performance of ‘Obey’ and see the band’s full setlist from Saturday night’s show below.

Bring Me The Horizon played:

‘DArkSide’

‘Empire (Let Them Sing)’

‘MANTRA’

‘Teardrops’

‘AmEN!’

‘Kool-Aid’

‘The Best Is Yet to Come’

‘Shadow Moses’

‘Obey’ (with Yungblud)

‘DiE4u’

(Show was briefly paused due to fan injury)

‘Itch for the Cure (When Will We Be Free?)’

‘Kingslayer’

‘sTraNgeRs’

‘Diamonds Aren’t Forever’

‘Parasite Eve’

‘Antivist’ (with Noah Sebastian)

‘Drown’

‘Can You Feel My Heart’

‘Doomed’

‘LosT’

‘Throne’

Bring Me The Horizon’s tour comes shortly after they parted ways with keyboardist and songwriter Jordan Fish, who has since been spotted in the studio with Spiritbox. “We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future,” the band wrote.

Bring Me The Horizon recently teased a reunion with producer Dan Lancaster. Meanwhile, fans are speculating over possible upcoming collaborations with Billie Eilish and Underoath for their upcoming new album.

The group have been previewing material from their next album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’ on their current tour. BMTH gave their latest single ‘Kool-Aid’ its live debut at the opening night in Cardiff last week.

Reviewing the Cardiff show, NME said: “Not that you’d know it from tonight’s commanding spectacle. BMTH have always been brash, sometimes to a fault, but in the context of a live show these brazen tendencies are unleashed to thrilling effect.

“Amongst other OTT delights, the set features fire, hazmat-suited dancers and an on-screen character named EVE. It’s an unrelenting assault on the senses, one that shuffles through visual motifs (from a retrofuturist video game intro to gothic church backdrops) with the same wilful abandon as their unpredictable music.”