Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s sweary acceptance speech at the BRITs 2024

Bring Me The Horizon gave an expletive-filled acceptance speech after winning Best Alternative/Rock Act at tonight’s BRIT Awards.

The Sheffield band beat out The Rolling Stones, Blur, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes to win the prize, their first ever BRIT Award.

The live ITV1 broadcast of the show censored the early part of the band’s speech, during which frontman Oli Sykes held the award and muttered under his breath, “Fucking hell”.

“I don’t think you can swear,” his bandmate rapidly replied. “We’re off to a good start anyway.”

Check out the uncensored version of the speech below.

“We really don’t know what to say because we really didn’t think we’d be winning this at all,” Sykes continued. “Cheers to the Brits for making the voting system so complicated that only our fans could be arsed.”

“Thanks to our fans, this is fucking…,” he continued, before catching himself. “This is bloody insane, this” he said, correcting himself.

“Cheers to our management and family, thank you so much,” they finished.

Another acceptance speech at the ceremony made headlines of a different kind, when RAYE called for songwriters to be allowed to receive “master royalty points” for their work.

The ceremony took place at The O2 in London, with the show being presented by a trio of hosts – Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp.

Dua Lipa opened the show with a performance of her new single ‘Training Season’, with further performances coming from Raye, Tate McRae, Jungle, Rema, Becky Hill and Chase & Status, and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.

Kylie Minogue, who is picking up this year’s BRITs Global Icon Award, is set to close the show with her own live performance.