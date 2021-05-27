Brockhampton made their debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (May 26) with a lively performance of ‘Don’t Shoot Up The Party’.

The track is taken from their recent album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine‘, which came out last month. You can view the performance below.

NME gave the record a three-star review upon its release, describing it as “a record defined by the collective’s emotional heaviness”.

“While ‘Roadrunner’ doesn’t provide party-starting hits tailor-made for when the clubs re-open, Brockhampton remains a vehicle for its sprawling cast of members to interrogate and overcome their darkest thoughts as one, and it’s a welcome reminder that you can tackle anything if you do it together,” the review added.

Meanwhile, Kevin Abstract recently confirmed more singles from the band will be released later this year.

Prior to the release of ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’, Abstract had said Brockhampton would be releasing their final two albums in 2021.

Abstract had previously said he would be releasing a new solo album this year. His previous solo full-length release was ‘Arizona Baby’ in 2019. The artist hasn’t revealed any further about his solo album.

The band are planning to tour the album through the UK in January and February, after their dates were postponed twice.

The shows, announced behind the band’s 2019 album ‘Ginger’, were originally set to take place in summer 2020, but were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

See Brockhampton’s rescheduled 2022 UK tour dates below:

JANUARY 2022

Thursday 27 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Friday 28 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

Sunday 30 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

FEBRUARY 2022

Tuesday 1 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

Thursday 3 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Friday 4 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Saturday 5 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Monday 7 – London, Brixton Academy

Tuesday 8 – London, Brixton Academy