Watch Bruce Springsteen perform ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ on ‘Fallon’

Bruce Springsteen performed his version of Frank Wilson’s ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (November 14) – watch the video below.

The track appears on the singer-songwriter’s new album of soul covers ‘Only The Strong Survive’, which came out last Friday (November 11).

Elsewhere on last night’s Fallon, Springsteen discussed some myths about himself, his “embarrassing dancing”, and the possibility of collaborating with Taylor Swift on tour next year.

“I will be at the Taylor Swift shows. So, I know that,” he said. “And she’s welcome on E Street any time.” (The musician recently praised Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’).

Later, The Boss settled the Twitter debate surrounding the lyrics for his ‘Born To Run’ song ‘Thunder Road’ (1975). “I knew you were going to ask this question, so I came prepared,” Springsteen responded.

Check out the interview and the ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’ performance here:

Springsteen is due to appear on two further episodes of The Tonight Show this week, as well as a special Thanksgiving edition later this month.

Meanwhile, the star has revealed that he scrapped an “entire record” prior to recording ‘Only The Strong Survive’. “There were some good things on it but didn’t feel quite right,” he explained.

In a four-star review of the new covers album, NME wrote: “Springsteen resurrects these classics as a means of celebration, pointing back to some of the strongest songwriters and vocalists of all time with 15 huge and heartfelt tributes.

“Not only does it shine a light on what inspires one of the greatest living American songwriters, it also works to preserve the greats of the past and ensures that the best music and stories continue to survive.”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are scheduled to tour the UK, Europe and North America next year.