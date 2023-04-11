Watch BTS’ Jimin star in a new campaign for Tiffany & Co.

South Korean singer Jimin, also of the K-pop boyband BTS, has been revealed as one of the stars of jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.’s new campaign.

The new “This is Tiffany” campaign is the first from the brand to star Jimin since he was named an ambassador for the jeweller last month. The campaign also stars Zöe Kravitz and Gal Gadot.

In an accompanying video, the K-pop idol wears pieces from the band’s Tiffany HardWear collection, including a pavé diamond-encrusted link necklace and a matching bracelet. Watch the video below.

Advertisement

“I am excited to join the Tiffany & Co. family with two iconic collections,” Jimin said of the campaign in a statement to WWD. “The HardWear and T Collections are a pinnacle expression of luxury.”

“Our ‘This Is Tiffany’ campaign is an authentic homage to individual style,” said Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany & Co.’s EVP for product and communication. “We may make the jewellery but it’s house ambassadors like Zoë, Jimin and Gal who give meaning to the collections and make our pieces all their own.”

Meanwhile, Kravitz said that “working with Tiffany has been a dream come true”. She added: “Jewellery is so personal and it’s amazing to see how individuality can shine through each collection.”

“As a long-term friend of the House, I am proud to represent the Tiffany T collection in the campaign; a collection inspired by the connections we feel but cannot always see,” Gadot said.

Advertisement

Last month, Jimin released his first studio album ‘FACE’, which features the singles ‘Like Crazy’ and ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’. The former has since gone on to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Jimin is the latest BTS member to star in a fashion brand’s campaign. RM was previously welcomed to the Bottega Veneta “family” by the brand’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, while Jungkook become the newest global ambassador for Calvin Klein.