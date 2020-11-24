Watch BTS perform ‘Life Goes On’ in bathrobes on ‘Good Morning America’

BTS performed their new single ‘Life Goes On’ in bathrobes on Good Morning America yesterday (November 22).

The K-pop band performed the track following its live debut at the American Music Awards 2020. You can watch their performance below.

‘Life Goes On’ was released on Friday (20) alongside their new album ‘BE’, which was created during the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows their previous record, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, which was released in February 2020.

In a four-star review of ‘BE’, NME wrote: “Over seven songs (and one skit), BTS strike the perfect balance between encouragement and reassurance, and sharing in the dark cloud of everyday struggle Covid-19 has cast over us […] When NME spoke to the world-conquering band in August, RM said they were ‘eager to comfort and give joy to people through our music and performance more than ever’. Mission accomplished.”

The band also recently shared a new version of the video for ‘Life Goes On’, dubbed ‘on my pillow’, earlier this week.

The ‘on my pillow’ video was filmed in a bedroom in the band’s dorm in Seoul and shows the seven members hanging out on two beds, taking photos of each other and lounging around as they sing the track.

The original video sees BTS going through their morning routine, enjoying time with each other and eventually performing in an empty stadium under a monochrome filter.

Speaking to NME recently they said: “It has been a difficult year for many. We have also had to face many surprises and changes.

“That naturally made us think profoundly about music. We can honestly say that we love it, and we are passionate about singing and dancing more than anyone.

“We realised, however, that no matter how passionate we are, we need our fans there to listen to our songs and watch us perform. It made us eager to comfort and give joy to people through our music and performance more than ever.”