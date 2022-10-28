Watch BTS’ RM perform ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for first time

BTS’ RM has performed ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for the first time today (October 28) – scroll down to see footage of the performance below.

The BTS leader and rapper teamed up with the “alternative K-pop” group on their latest single, which was released in September.

RM joined Balming Tiger on stage for the first time to perform the track together at an event held in Seoul tonight by W Korea, in aid of the Love Your W breast cancer awareness campaign. Footage shared on social media saw the star lip-syncing along to the track from the crowd, before joining the group on stage for his verse.

After his lines were finished, he joined the rest of Balming Tiger in delivering their synchronised dance moves in the chorus. Watch footage of the performance below now.

Otro ángulo 👀

🎥•

Presentación de 'Sexy Nukim ' de Balming Tiger ft. #RM en la 17.a campaña de concientización sobre el cáncer de mama de W Korea, 'Love Your W'.@BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/9GAL1q7uE7 — 🌱𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 ٭ᵀʰᵉ ᴀꜱᴛʀᴏɴᴀᴜᴛ ᴵˢ ᶜᵒᵐⁱⁿᵍ (@smilingRkive) October 28, 2022

Speaking about the collaboration at the time of its release, Balming Tiger said RM’s part in ‘Sexy Nukim’ “could never be replaced by anyone else”. “Until now, there has never been a principle that all songs should be completed only by our members,” they told DIY.

“There was no feature in the songs so far because we thought it was our members who could understand and express our songs the best. We had a belief that RM could express it better than anyone else in this song, and the results were very satisfactory to each other.”

They added that they “ended up using the lyrics and rap style that he sent us for the first time”. “He understood the music 120 per cent and drew his own style within the flow of the track,” the group explained. “And because he’s a man of such a humble, charming personality, we’ve been able to have fun throughout our work with him.”

Back in July, RM shared in a livestream that his next solo record was “90 per cent done”. “I’m just turning on the live to say… look out for my album, stay tuned,” he told fans. “’m near the end of my work on the album. I don’t know how things will go from now [on], but I will probably be the next member after J-Hope to release my solo album.”

Comparing the new material to his last solo release, 2018’s ‘Mono’, he said: “If ‘Mono’ recorded my 2016 to ’18, then I think this new album serves as my diary and archive for 2019 to ’22.”