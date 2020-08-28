Watch Burna Boy perform two cuts from ‘Twice As Tall’ for ‘The Tonight Show’

Burna Boy performed two cuts from his latest album ‘Twice As Tall’ for Wednesday (August 26) night’s instalment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Nigerian artist played a medley of ‘Wonderful’ and ‘Monsters You Made’ from the new record, condensing the tracks for his four-minute set.

Abiding by current social distancing guidelines, Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, staged his performance in an empty basketball court, accompanied by a band, complete with a saxophone player.

Watch the performance below:

Burna Boy released his fifth studio album ‘Twice As Tall’ earlier this month.

“Burna Boy again delivers on ‘Twice As Tall’,” said NME in a three-star review. “While it’ll always be hard to top his magnum opus ‘African Giant’ and fan favourite ‘Outside’, the star’s latest album is a satisfying sequel.”

The record saw Burna team up with Stormzy for the song ‘Real Life’, who he worked with previously for Stormzy’s 2019 single ‘Own It’, alongside Ed Sheeran. He also collaborated with Coldplay’s Chris Martin for ‘Monsters You Made’

In an NME Big Read interview, Burna Boy explained his decision to recruit Martin for the song.

“I had the two verses and an empty space for the hook, but in my mind I was like: ‘Bro, if I don’t get Coldplay on this one then I’m just gonna release it with no hook’,” he recalled.

“I don’t know the English words to put this in, or the politically correct words to use for this, but [Martin’s] one of the only people that could bring that balance and still relate.”

He also teamed up with Sam Smith in August, lending his vocals to the track ‘My Oasis’.