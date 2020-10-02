Watch Burna Boy’s emotional, Stormzy-featuring video for ‘Real Life’

Burna Boy has shared an emotional new video for ‘Real Life’, featuring Stormzy – watch it below.

The collaboration appears on Burna Boy’s recent fifth album, ‘Twice As Tall’.

The new video, directed by Meji Aladi, comes alongside news of Burna Boy’s new comic book, The Secret Flame.

The book, narrated by his grandfather Benson Idonije, “follows Burna Boy through a spiritual journey of discovering oneself while highlighting the very moments that brought him to where he’s standing tall today”. It’s available to purchase here.

Watch Burna Boy and Stormzy’s ‘Real Life’ video below.

‘Twice As Tall’, Burna Boy’s new album, came out back in August. In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Burna Boy again delivers on ‘Twice As Tall’. While it’ll always be hard to top his magnumopus ‘African Giant’ and fan favourite ‘Outside’, the star’s latest album is a satisfying sequel.

“It’s admirable to see him balance his signature sound with hints of exploration in collaborations such as ‘Monsters You Made’, all while remaining true to his mother tongue.”

Stormzy’s #Merky Books, meanwhile, recently announced its second annual New Writers’ Prize.

Launched last year, the prize aims to discover underrepresented writers from ages 16-30 in the UK and Republic of Ireland. “I know too many talented writers that don’t always have an outlet or a means to get their work seen and hopefully #Merky Books can now be a reference point for them to say ‘I can be an author’ and for that to be a realistic and achievable goal,” Stormzy said of the prize.