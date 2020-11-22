Watch Car Seat Headrest perform ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’ at home for ‘Fallon’

Indie rockers Car Seat Headrest played ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’ from their latest album for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon over the weekend.

The four-piece performed the track from home, with all band members crammed into a small apartment bedroom.

Despite the bland sounding setting, there’s a lot to take in from the performance. Guitarist Ethan Ives and bassist Seth Dalby are squeezed in next to each other, with the latter playing it COVID-safe and donning a cloth mask. Drummer Andrew Katz, who’s also filming the whole thing, takes a moment to show off his homemade Fallon t-shirt, and vocalist Will Toledo is singing from his spot stashed away in a cupboard.

A trumpeter makes a brief appearance too, as does Toledo’s gas mask-wearing alter ego Trait, although the band didn’t reveal who stepped into the role for the performance.

Check it out below:

‘Can’t Cool Me Down’ was the first single the band released from their most recent album ‘Making A Door Less Open’. They followed on with a slew of other tracks such as ‘Hollywood’, ‘Martin’ and ‘There Must Be More Than Blood’, before dropping the record in May.

Speaking of the album in a statement, the band said it was a “collaboration” between Car Seat Headrest and 1 Trait Danger, the electronic side project of Toledo’s alter-ego, Trait, and Katz.

NME gave the record four stars in a review, describing it as “as confounding as its knowing title suggests”.

“Toledo’s band have pulled into new areas with sophistication,” the review read.

“Will this collection alienate meat-and-potatoes fans, as that knowing album title suggests? Perhaps – but it’s unlikely the band will care. Far from experiencing growing pains, Car Seat seem to have had a lot of fun here.”

Car Seat Headrest was initially Toledo’s solo project after finishing highschool. He had previously released music under the alias Nervous Young Men.

The lineup has changed over the years, but all current members were around for 2016’s ‘Teens of Denial’, which was the band’s last album of new material prior to ‘Making A Door Less Open’.