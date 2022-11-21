Watch Cardi B and Glorilla’s energetic ‘Tomorrow 2’ performance at American Music Awards

Cardi B and Glorilla joined forces at last night’s (November 20) American Music Awards – watch them perform ‘Tomorrow 2’ below.

The pair’s new collaboration, a remix of Glorilla’s recent single ‘Tomorrow’, was released in September. ‘Tomorrow’ was released earlier this summer and followed GloRilla’s viral TikTok hit ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’.

Talking to NME about the collaboration in a recent Radar interview, Glorilla said: “I ain’t got a lot of friends, and I’m just easy to deal with. Cardi is my cousin. I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process.

“Cardi is a really sweet soul and has such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect. And it was crazy when [‘Tomorrow 2’] hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody know about me a couple months ago!”

At the 2022 AMAs in Los Angeles on Sunday, Cardi and Glorilla gave an energetic performance of ‘Tomorrow 2’, bounding across the stage backed by a troupe of dancers.

Check out the performance below.

Cardi B & Glorilla performing “TOMORROW 2” at the 2022 #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/BEjtltBXSr — Fan Account | #BLM 💎❤️‍🔥 (@BardiUpdatess) November 21, 2022

Cardi B and Glorilla perform “Tomorrow 2” pic.twitter.com/Y06vxIBTNt — wham ✯ 🦃 (@bartierbae) November 21, 2022

Elsewhere at the 2022 American Music Awards, the biggest winners of the night included Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, BTS and Harry Styles – see the full list of winners here.

Swift took home all six of the AMAs she was nominated for. In addition to winning the titles of Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favourite Female Country Artist, last year’s re-recorded version of ‘Red’ scored her the awards in both genre’s corresponding Favourite Album categories. From that album, too, ‘All Too Well’ took out the award for Favourite Music Video.

Other winners included Styles (Favourite Male Pop Artist, Favourite Pop Song for ‘As It Was’), Morgan Wallen (Favourite Male Country Artist), Dove Cameron (for New Artist Of The Year), Coldplay (Favourite Touring Artist), Dan + Shay (Favourite Country Duo Or Group), Yahritza Y Su Esencia (Favourite Latin Duo Or Group), Machine Gun Kelly (Favourite Rock Artist), For King & Country (Favourite Inspirational Artist), Tamela Mann (Favourite Gospel Artist) and Marshmello (Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist).

Meanwhile, this year’s AMAs featured three more new awards; the first-ever Favourite Rock Song title was given to Måneskin for ‘Beggin’’, while Ghost picked up Favourite Rock Album (for ‘Impera’) and Wizkid picked up Favourite Afrobeats Artist.