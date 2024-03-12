Watch Cardi B join Madonna on stage for Los Angeles stint of ‘Celebration’ tour

Cardi B joined Madonna on stage during the final show of her five-night run in Los Angeles as part of the pop icon’s ‘Celebration’ tour.

Taking place last night (March 11) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper took to the stage alongside Madonna as her celebrity guest judge for the ‘Vogue’ dance-off, which occurs at all of the icon’s show.

They were joined by the ‘Hung Up’ singer’s 11-year-old daughter, Estelle, who took part in the dance-off and earned a perfect 10 score from the two singers. Previous guest judges for the other four nights in LA included Eric Andre, Terri Joe, Ali Wong and Alexa Demie.

🎥| Cardi B joins Madonna on stage during her ‘Celebration’ tour in Los Angeles tonight! pic.twitter.com/fLJKpuSgKn — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) March 12, 2024

Cardi B and Madonna at the Celebration Tour in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/mrhpZAAdEu — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2024

Madonna brings out Cardi B as special guest at her Celebration Tour in LA. pic.twitter.com/6eLCQc5yQo — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 12, 2024

Katy Perry, Paris Jackson, Rosie O’Donnell, Corey Feldman, and Erika Jayne were also in attendance at Madonna’s final LA show. The five-night run at the Kia Forum completed the west coast swing of her ‘Celebration Tour’.

Reviewing the ‘Celebration’ tour in London, NME awarded the show five stars, writing that it was the “emotional moments that make this show truly special”.

It added: “The whole thing is a thrilling reminder that Madonna isn’t just a pop star, but also a cultural force who genuinely changed the world by chafing against what society expects from women in the public eye. That’s something worth celebrating in the dazzling, dynamic and at times slightly discombobulating way she presents it here. Really, you wouldn’t have her any other way.”

In other news, Madonna recently made a very public faux pas during one of her shows when she asked why a fan had remained seated, only to realise they were in a wheelchair.

At the same show, she also welcomed Kylie Minogue onto the stage for a pair of live duets to celebrate International Women’s Day. The two pop icons sang a rendition of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’, as well as Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’.

The singer recently opened up on stage recently about the “near death experience” she had last year after a serious bacterial infection led her to being admitted into the ICU.