Watch Cardi B reveal pregnancy on stage at 2021 BET Awards

Cardi B has revealed she is expecting her second child with Offset.

The rapper announced the big news today (June 28) during her performance at the 2021 BET Awards, whilst onstage with Migos. This was shortly confirmed in an Instagram post from Cardi, simply captioned “#2!”

Footage of Cardi’s BET performance is now circulating online, featuring her exposed baby bump. The clip sees Cardi join Migos on-stage, of which her partner Offset is one-third of.

Watch the reveal below during a hyped performance of ‘Straightenin’ and ‘Type Sh*t’.

This is the second time Cardi has announced a pregnancy on live television, previously confirming her first child was on the way on Saturday Night Live. The couple’s first child, Kulture, was born on July 10, 2018.

Fans have flooded the internet with a series of reactions to the pregnancy reveal, ranging from elated to bewildered. Take a look at some of the best below:

CARDI B IS PREGNANT! What did I miss? Is this a baby bump reveal #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/hKlbytGuoZ — TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) June 28, 2021

cardi b baby in her stomach like

#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/mOysT5M2vW — Amadeo (@yunghendrixs) June 28, 2021

This was my reaction when Cardi B came on stage I’m still not over it #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/YylRxoB8x1 — Jawan 🤓 (@LitIndividuals) June 28, 2021

Pregnant Cardi B performing harder than all 3 of the Migos! I wanna see them men give a little more in their performances. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/0gUhcRTsfv — Fran Nelson (@rocknwitme) June 28, 2021

Cardi B was nominated for five awards at this year’s BET ceremony, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (‘WAP‘ with Megan Thee Stallion), Viewer’s Choice Award (‘WAP’), and Video Of The Year, twice (for both ‘WAP’ and ‘Up‘).