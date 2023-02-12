Watch Caroline Polachek debut new songs at Brighton show

Caroline Polachek kicked off The Spiraling Tour in Brighton last week, debuting a number of new singles during the performance.

Taking to Brighton’s Chalk last Friday (February 10) with her new band, Polacheck gave punters a preview of new cuts set to appear on her forthcoming album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’. She performed songs called ‘Pretty In Possible’, ‘I Believe’, ‘Crude Drawing Of An Angel’, ‘Hopedrunk Everasking’ and ‘Fly To You’, the lattermost of which features Grimes and Dido on the studio recording.

She also gave ‘Butterfly Net’ and ‘Bunny Is A Rider’ their live debuts. Watch fan-shot footage from the night below.

Caroline Polachek performing "Crude Drawing of An Angel" for the first time in Brighton tonight! pic.twitter.com/kmHGW5YDjW — Caroline Polachek News 🩸🧈 (@polacheknews) February 11, 2023

Caroline Polachek performando "Fly To You", sua música com Grimes e Dido. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7gbu6eTLVK — Caroline Polachek Brasil ꩜ (@polachekbrasil) February 11, 2023

this caroline polachek, dido and grimes collab????!!! pic.twitter.com/yKwrebcmyZ — L 🩸 lestat apologist (@alucasard) February 10, 2023

"Butterfly Net" live for the Spiraling Tour, in Brighton. pic.twitter.com/YgG4ChzOuz — Caroline Polachek News 🩸🧈 (@polacheknews) February 11, 2023

Bunny Is A Rider live @ Brighton

pic.twitter.com/5oecoq1kk8 — Caroline Polachek News 🩸🧈 (@polacheknews) February 11, 2023

Polachek’s forthcoming album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ is due out digitally on Valentine’s Day (February 14). Physical copies of the LP will follow on April 14, and can be pre-ordered here.

A tracklist for ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ revealed that it will comprise the previously aforementioned cuts, as well as newly released singles ‘Blood And Butter’, ‘Welcome To My Island’, ‘Billions’ and ‘Sunset’.

The record will mark the follow-up to Polachek’s 2019 record ‘Pang’, which NME awarded four stars in a review. “The Chairlift singer has crystallised years of musical exploration (which included a Beyoncé co-write) into her innovative first solo record under her own name,” wrote NME‘s El Hunt.

Polachek’s Spiraling Tour will continue its UK leg with shows in London, Manchester and Bristol, before heading to Europe for a run of dates that wrap up in Antwerp on February 27. Tickets can be purchased here.

She’ll be returning to the UK later in the year for London’s Wide Awake festival, alongside Daniel Avery, Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondeshell, Jockstrap, Joy Orbison and more. Find tickets here.

Last month, Polachek snapped back at comparisons to Kate Bush, saying she was “endlessly fucking annoyed” by them. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “While I realise it’s a huge compliment, I’m endlessly fucking annoyed by being told I’m ‘this generation’s Kate Bush’. SHE is our generation’s Kate Bush, she is an active artist who’s topping the charts, and is irreplaceable.

“I, meanwhile, am this generation’s Caroline Polachek.”