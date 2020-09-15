Watch Chance The Rapper perform tracks from his back catalogue in new concert

Chance The Rapper today (September 15) premiered a pre-recorded live performance filmed in Ralph Lauren’s flagship Chicago store.

The virtual concert featured Chance performing a medley of his songs backed by a live band. The rapper played seven tracks in his half-hour set, including ‘Summer Friends’, ‘Work Out’, ‘Ballin Flossin’, ‘Let’s Go On The Run’ and ‘Everything’s Good (Good Ass Outro)’.

Following the latter, Chance transitioned into ‘Good Ass Intro’, including a short freestyle verse, before concluding his set with ‘We Go High’.

“Thank you guys – everybody that’s watching at home right now. Nice to meet you, nice to see you. It’s been a minute,” Chance said midway through his set.

“We broadcasting live from the polo store! The Ralph Lauren store is the correct way to say it, but I grew up knowing it as the polo store. I appreciate you guys watching, because it gave me the outlet to be able to perform, which is one of my favourite things in the world.”

In a separate statement accompanying the concert announcement, Chance said music and fashion had “always been interlinked” to him.

“Ralph Lauren has always been one of my favorite designers, right by my side for some of my favorite moments in my career and personal life,” he said.

“This intimate virtual concert ties together all the greatest events of my life and allows me to sing about them the way I always wanted to.”

Recently, Chance The Rapper teamed up with Ludacris on a new song titled ‘Found You’, which was produced by Shucati, Rance, Federico Vindver, Angel López, Timbaland and Sucuki.