Watch Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama turn cult leaders in ‘Beg For You’ video

Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama have shared a video for their new collaboration, ‘Beg For You’ – you can watch it below.

Released last month, the pair’s new track – which samples September’s 2006 dance-floor filler ‘Cry For You’ – is the latest preview from Charli’s upcoming studio album ‘CRASH’, due out March 18.

According to a press release, the accompany video “encapsulates cult theology within popular culture; worship of an image, obsession of a higher power, ritualistic and superstitious practices and the sacrifice for perfection”.

Advertisement

In the Nick Harwood-directed clip, Charli and Sawayama lead a cult through the lonely plains of Lancaster, California, accompanied by two characters depicting Jesus and Satan.

Towards the end of the video, the two pop stars perform a joint ritual on a raised platform as the cult dances around them in a circle. Charli then cuts her hand and squeezes the blood into a pool, which Jesus drinks from using a ladle. The cult then pass out leaving just Charli, Sawayama, Jesus and Satan.

You can watch the video below:

Charli has previously shared two other singles from ‘CRASH’: ‘Good Ones’ (which she later had remixed by Perfume Genius) and ‘New Shapes’ (which featured Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek).

The pop star has promised that her new record will sport “an overload of sexiness”, and teased that it will “make people dance and cry at the same time”.

Advertisement

Shortly after the album’s release, Charli will take ‘CRASH’ on the road for a world tour through North America, UK and Europe.

You can pick up remaining tickets here and see a full list of tour dates below.

MARCH 2022

26 – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA

29 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

APRIL 2022

1 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

3 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

6 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

8 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

9 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

10 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

12 – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA

13 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

15 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

16 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

18 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

20 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

22 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

23 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

25 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

26 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

28 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

29 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

MAY 2022

13 – Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland

15 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

17 – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

18 – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

19 – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

21 – UEA – Norwich, UK

22 – O2 Academy – Sheffield, UK

23 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK

25 – Trianon – Paris, France

27 – La Madeleine – Brussels, Belgium

28 – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) – Utrecht, Netherlands

30 – Astra – Berlin, Germany

31 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

JUNE 2022

2 – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain

4 – Fabrique – Milan, Italy

7 – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

9 – Primavera – Barcelona, Spain